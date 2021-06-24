Middle Township approves $22.87 million spending plan for 2020

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Taxes are up under a $22.87 million municipal budget unanimously approved by Township Committee on Monday, but by less than originally proposed. As introduced, this year’s budget would have increased the local tax rate by 2 cents per $100 of assessed value, set to be the first tax hike in two years. Instead, federal aid related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a new revenue source, will trim that increase to less than a penny.