Defeating Diabetes: Preventing retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is a leading cause of vision loss in the world,. In the past few Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is a leading cause of vision loss in the world. In the past few years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based approaches have been used to detect and grade DR. Early detection enables appropriate treatment and thus prevents vision loss, Both fundus and optical coherence tomography (OCT) images are used to image the retina. With deep learning/machine learning apprroaches it is possible to extract features from the images and detect the presence of DR. Multiple strategies are implemented to detect and grade the presence of DR using classification, segmentation, and hybrid techniques. This review covers the literature dealing with AI approaches to DR that have been published in the open literature over a five year span (2016-2021). In addition a comprehensive list of available DR datasets is reported. Both the PICO (P-patient, I-intervention, C-control O-outcome) and Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA)2009 search strategies were employed. We summarize a total of 114 published articles which conformed to the scope of the review. In addition a list of 43 major datasets is presented.