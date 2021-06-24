Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Defeating Diabetes: Preventing retinopathy

westcentralsbest.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKTBS 3 News and our community partners are committed to Defeating Diabetes. Managing eye health is a big part of that. If not, a patient could develop diabetic retinopathy. Dr. Wyche Coleman with the Willis Knighton Eye Institute explains what that is, and how to prevent it, in the video linked above.

#Diabetic Retinopathy#Ktbs 3 News
