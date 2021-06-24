COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall in state
Hospitalizations continue to fall in South Dakota as the state's COVID-19 trends improve. The number of people in hospitals across the state dropped by two to 18, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report. Six people are in intensive care units and seven people are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, six people are being treated in hospitals with three in ICU and three on ventilators.rapidcityjournal.com
