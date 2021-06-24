Cancel
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall in state

By Journal staff
Rapid City Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitalizations continue to fall in South Dakota as the state's COVID-19 trends improve. The number of people in hospitals across the state dropped by two to 18, according to the South Dakota Department of Health's daily report. Six people are in intensive care units and seven people are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, six people are being treated in hospitals with three in ICU and three on ventilators.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#South Dakota#Public Health#Icu#Spink
