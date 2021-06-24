Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Skyward and Federal Aviation Administration to Test Cellular-Connected Drones

roboticstomorrow.com
 18 days ago

Memorandum of Agreement reaffirms drone technology as one of the innovations needed to unlock complex operations. Skyward, A Verizon company, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test cellular-connected drones. This announcement reaffirms that drone technology like the software developed by Skyward is one of the innovations needed to empower cellular-connected drones to unlock complex operations like beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), universal traffic management (UTM), and one-to-many operations.

www.roboticstomorrow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Drones#Aircraft Systems#Utm#Uas#Cellular Technologies#Support Uas Activities#Moa#C2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FAA
Related
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Federal Railroad Administration focuses on railroad safety

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) was created as part of the Department of Transportation Act of 1966. It is one of 10 agencies within the U.S. Department of Transportation concerned with intermodal transportation. Prior to the creation of the FRA the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) regulated railroad safety. The ICC was shut down in 1995.
Militarythedrive.com

DoE's Extreme-Security Nevada Test Site Touts The "Ultimate Playground" For Drone Tests

Video posted on YouTube shows off the unique drone and anti-drone testing facility known as Port Gaston located deep within restricted airspace. A video has appeared on the official YouTube channel of the Department of Energy's Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, that highlights the unique counter-unmanned aerial systems, C-UAS, research being conducted in the remote Nevada desert inside highly secure airspace. It says that the site is the most capable and secure testing facility for UAS and C-UAS platforms, largely through being so isolated. It’s essentially a “blank canvas” in the desert where one can operate and test a wide variety of drone and anti-drone technologies outside of the kinds of oversight applied to other test facilities or areas.
Collegesgowatertown.net

Lake Area Technical College becomes test site for drone operators

WATERTOWN, S.D.—Lake Area Technical College has been officially recognized as a Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) approved Test Administrator of The Recreational UAS Safety Test, and is the first and only such site in South Dakota and one of 16 across the United States. The FAA’s 2018 Reauthorization Bill introduced new...
TechnologyChippewa Herald

FAA approves CVTC as Administrator for recreational drone testing

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that Chippewa Valley Technical College was selected as a test administrator for the new Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). A federal requirement in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 requires all recreational unmanned aerial aircraft systems drone flyers to pass an aeronautical knowledge and safety test and provide proof of passage when flying. Drone operators can take the online test and immediately receive their completion certificate.
Electronicstelecompetitor.com

Verizon Skyward, FAA Enter Drone Test Agreement

Verizon subsidiary Skyward has reached an agreement to test cellular connected drones with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under a Memorandum of Understanding. The memorandum represents a further expansion of the Skyward business. The company had recently signed agreements with United Parcel Service and had worked with the FAA during last year’s wildfires.
TechnologyWatertown Public Opinion

Lake Area offers free safety test for recreational drone pilots

Lake Area Technical College has been recognized as a test administrator of the Recreational UAS Safety Test by the Federal Aviation Administration. Lake Area is the first and only test site within South Dakota and one of only 16 across the United States, according to a news release. With drones...
Technologywfxl.com

New law requires drone pilots to take knowledge test in order to fly

The Federal Aviation Administration is now making it a nationwide requirement for recreational drone pilots to complete a knowledge test before operating a drone. This has always been a requirement, however, a test was never officially created until this past week. The test is free of charge, and anyone who...
Electronicscrestviewbulletin.com

EXTENSION CONNECTION: Drones can be used for work and recreation

CRESTVIEW — Drones are definitely a useful tool in many professions these days. Industries such as agriculture, engineering, utilities, military, and real estate use drones to collect data and images. Drones can also be a lot of fun to fly as a hobby, but there are rules to drone flying...
Technologygeneralaviationnews.com

Tests now required for recreational drone pilots

The FAA has selected 16 organizations to administer the new Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). Hobbyists with drones that weigh more than .55 pounds are required to take the free, online test. The test was developed to provide recreational drone flyers with aeronautical safety knowledge and an overview...
Lawbloomeradvance.com

Federal, State and Local Laws Regulate Recreational Drone Use

Recreational drone flying has become a popular hobby for many. Allowing us to see breath taking views from angles we can not normally see. The definition of a recreational flyer is someone who operates their drone for fun or personal enjoyment purposes only according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Technologyccac.edu

CCAC is one of 16 organizations selected to administer FAA recreational drone safety test

PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills Center has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to administer The Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test (TRUST). The online test was developed to provide recreational drone flyers with aeronautical safety knowledge and an overview of the rules for operating drones in the National Airspace System. After passing the test, recreational drone flyers will be issued a completion certificate, which they are required to show if asked by FAA or law enforcement personnel.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

The Federal Aviation Administration has given Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic the green light to begin flying customers to the edge of space

Ridgewood NJ, Virgin Galactic has received approval to begin flying customers to the edge of space. The approval follows a successful test flight last month. It is valid through to July 2022 for missions launching from Spaceport America in New Mexico or the Mojave Air and Space Port in California. Virgin Galactic is still planning three more test flights with its employees. Richard Branson plans to be onboard one of the test flights.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Bad news drone pilots, you’re gonna need to take another test

If you’ve got a drone that you like to fly whenever you get the chance, you’re going to want to read this. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has just made a new test a requirement for all recreational drone users. Yes, all users, even those with their Part 107 certification...
Technologysuasnews.com

Airspace Link to Enable Drone Delivery Test for Continuation of Smart City Infrastructure System in Ontario, CA

Airspace Link, Inc., announced it will oversee the testing of the safe integration of drones into the City of Ontario, California beginning this July. An event entitled “Tech on Tap” will be hosted on July 9 to celebrate the grand opening of a new “Connected and Convenient Community,” named New Haven; a new-construction, and resort-style, residential development from Brookfield Residential. This Ontario-based development is designed to be a connected community that will benefit from smart innovations, including drone delivery of food and beverages, packaged goods and other commercial services focused on forward-looking technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy