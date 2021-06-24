Skyward and Federal Aviation Administration to Test Cellular-Connected Drones
Memorandum of Agreement reaffirms drone technology as one of the innovations needed to unlock complex operations. Skyward, A Verizon company, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test cellular-connected drones. This announcement reaffirms that drone technology like the software developed by Skyward is one of the innovations needed to empower cellular-connected drones to unlock complex operations like beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), universal traffic management (UTM), and one-to-many operations.www.roboticstomorrow.com