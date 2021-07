Fans have been waiting since 2019 to return to one of the most popular Isekai series in the world of anime with The Rising of the Shield Hero, but unfortunately, it seems that fans of the series revolving around the likes of Naofumi, Raphtalia, and their roaming band of warriors won't be arriving until 2022. Originally slated to release later this year in October, the official website for the series released the disheartening news that the anime series produced by animation studio Kinema Citrus will be postponing its second season due to "various reasons,"