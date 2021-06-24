JGOD explains why the Milano is a Warzone Season 4 meta weapon

Summer is here! Clash Royale Season 25 is online with a special beach theme. It is inspired heavily by the game Boom Beach, a Supercell game that was globally released 2 years before Clash Royale in 2014. It‘s a real-time strategy game that combines elements of single-player campaign play with multiplayer PvP modes. Clash Royale Season 25 started on Monday, July 5, 2021. Season 25 is named ‘Vacation Royale‘. Along with the new season, a new meta comes to the game. It happens because of the buffs, nerfs, and reworks of the cards. This article will discuss some of the best meta decks for the latest season 25 in Clash Royale that players can use to get a competitive advantage. Interested players can check the Clash Royale best meta decks of the previous season here.