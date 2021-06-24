110 Clever Group Chat Names For Work Besties You Love A Latte

Ever since the day you left, I have wondered if you were it for me. When I looked at you, I finally understood what love was. I didn’t need you to tell me you loved me to know that you did. There was a way our eyes communicated that our words could never do justice to. Maybe we were both too afraid of what would happen if we tried to use those words to make sense of everything that was happening between us. Or maybe we both hoped that if we never said how we actually felt, we could continue pretending that what we had was meaningless. We could continue pretending that what we had was just for fun.