Moneybagg Yo has had a monumental 2021 with the release of A Gangsta's Pain in April as well as his verse on Tyga's "Splash", which went viral on TikTok. As the Memphis rapper builds off of this success and attempts to bring other artists under his wing, he announced on Friday that he is taking his new batch of songs across the country for the "A Gangsta's Pain" official tour. The tour, which begins at the end of September and stretches through October, will hit 20 major cities across America with more dates to be added soon.