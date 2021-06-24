Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Pelicans toss combined no-hitter, beat Fireflies 5-0

By Myrtle Beach Pelicans
WMBF
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC - Four Myrtle Beach pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Wednesday night with a 5-0 win over the Columbia Fireflies. The no-hitter is the first since Nick Tepesch and Jimmy Reyes combined to no-hit the Wilmington Blue Rocks on May 19, 2012. With the win, the Pelicans have matched their season-long win streak at three games and moved to 20-23 on the season. After their first time being no-hit since 2017, the Fireflies have now dropped the first two games of the series and fall to 22-18. DJ Herz, Jeremiah Estrada, Bailey Reid, and Danis Correa were the four pitchers that tossed a no-hitter for the Pelicans. Herz started the game and earned the first win of his career with a five-inning performance that included four walks and seven strikeouts. Estrada came on in relief and recorded a career-high-tying seven strikeouts through nine batters faced. Reid faced two batters with one walk allowed. Correa closed out the game with two strikeouts in the final inning. The group combined for 16 strikeouts through the Fireflies lineup.

