Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonshard free game for windows. Dungeons & Dragons Dragonshard is a strategy video game for real-time. It was developed by Liquid Entertainment and published by Atari. Dragonshard is a combination of real-time strategy and role-playing gaming (RPGs). Games are played on two levels, one on the Eberron surface and one in the underground Khyber realm. Through gateways on each map, units can travel between the underground and the surface. The traditional RTS gameplay is featured on the surface map: players build and develop base structures, gather resources, amass resources, and upgrade their army. All units are available from the start of the game. The game features three factions controlled by players: the Order of the Flame and the Lizardfolk.