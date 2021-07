Top guns in season 5 to conquer the battlefield. The Call of Duty: Mobile meta is always changing with patches and adjustments to weapons. There are slight alterations in meta when players mature over time, adjusting to different play styles. Sometimes it is difficult for players to keep track of the weapons, which are doing well in the game. Recently, the snipers in COD Mobile have taken a hit and are not being used much by players following the meta by its book. This is where our tier list comes in to help players pick the top ones from their arsenal. Let’s take a look at the best weapons in Season 5 of COD Mobile.