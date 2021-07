A judge agrees that New York's recently enacted free speech law applies in the long-running case, and that the pop star can pursue a counterclaim. On Wednesday (June 30), Kesha Rose Sebert scored her biggest victory thus far in the seven-year-long legal fight over whether she defamed Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald by publicly accusing the star producer of rape. When the case gets to trial, perhaps later this year, Dr. Luke will now have to prove by clear and convincing evidence actual malice on Kesha’s part. The singer will also be allowed to seek compensatory and punitive damages plus attorneys’ fees and costs for the lengthy battle.