Rick and Morty's co-creator, director, and writer from the newest episode explained what went into Morty's big break up with Planetina in Season 5! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is getting revved up, and the first two episodes had been fairly opposite of one another in terms of major developments for the characters. But the third episode changes things as it returns to the focus on Morty's love life that we got to see in the premiere, but hits much harder as Morty goes through the full highs and lows of a new relationship.