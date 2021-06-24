Cancel
Paraleven Announces Debut LP ‘Apollo’ on Rose Avenue Records

By Holly Metcalf
Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his new single “Tidal Wave,” Paraleven announced his debut album Apollo landing on Rose Avenue Records. If you’ve found yourself digging into the catalog of This Never Happened within the past couple of years, it’s likely that you’ve come across a release from Paraleven. The up-and-coming producer’s ethereal sound has permeated the label on multiple occasions with releases including his Ripples/Siphon as well as his Soloma EP. These releases led to him gaining traction in the scene and it’s been full speed ahead for the producer ever since.

