PBS fans love mystery, but they might not want the fates of beloved dramas to be shrouded in secrets. The COVID-19 pandemic has scrambled schedules, as filming was delayed and production postponed, but many of the best dramas and mysteries PBS has aired in recent years, plus some exciting new additions, are on their way. In this 50th anniversary year of Masterpiece, PBS and WTTW’s dramas and mysteries are as engrossing as ever.