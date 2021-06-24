The Crossover: Can the Clippers Pull Off Another 0-2 Comeback?
The Los Angeles Clippers have been successful in bouncing back from a two game deficit in both the first and second rounds of this year’s NBA playoffs. Coming back 0-2 twice is accomplishment already, but can the Clippers pull it off an unprecedented third time in this playoff run? The Crossover’s Madelyn Burke, Ben Pickman, and Michael Pina weigh-in on the odds of the Clippers coming back from a two-game deficit for a third time in this playoff run.www.si.com
Comments / 1