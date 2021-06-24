Minor league baseball's best nicknames: From the bold to the wacky to the 'huh?'

The streaming service has acquired the rights to Donald Spivey's 2013 book If You Were Only White: The Life of Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige, which explores the story of the Negro League Baseball through the life and legacy of Leroy “Satchel” Paige, one of baseball’s greatest pitchers and star of Negro Leagues. Paige played for a number of Negro League teams before making his Major League Baseball debut in 1948 with the Cleveland Indians. Earvin “Magic” Johnson will serve as one of the executive producers. Apple is also partnering with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of African American baseball. Major League Baseball will also help out with the series.