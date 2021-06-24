Minor league baseball's best nicknames: From the bold to the wacky to the 'huh?'
Minor League Baseball has a history of wonky team names – in the best way. You don't have to be a baseball fan to appreciate the uniqueness of names such as the Modesto Nuts (Seattle's Low-A affiliate team) or the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami's Class AAA team). Many teams have come by their unconventional monikers thanks to fan suggestions, especially in recent years due to the power of social media.www.pjstar.com
Comments / 0