CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS

A Twentynine Palms registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday (June 23) accused of making sexual comments to a child. According to Sheriff’s reports, a deputy responded to the intersection of Adobe Road and Samarkand Drive around 1 p.m. for a suspicious persons report. The arriving deputy located a female juvenile who said a man, later identified as Derek Latimer, 67, approached her while she was getting off of a school bus and made statements to her that would constitute a violation of annoying and molesting a minor. The juvenile was able to safely leave the area and notify law enforcement. Deputies conducted an extensive area check for the subject, but were unable to locate him.