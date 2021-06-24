Scott Fest blends music and a mission in the memory of Scott Johnson
Scott Fest, a musical memorial for Scott Johnson and fundraiser to benefit the Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GCSTOP), will light up Lebauer Park on June 27. Organizers look to honor the artistic legacy of the Greensboro percussionist known as Scott E. Beats through a pay-what-you-can festival in Johnson’s memory--with the goal of raising $10,000 for GCSTOP to promote harm-reduction practices and prevent opioid deaths.www.yesweekly.com