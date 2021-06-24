Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Scott Fest blends music and a mission in the memory of Scott Johnson

By Katei Cranford
Yes Weekly
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Fest, a musical memorial for Scott Johnson and fundraiser to benefit the Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GCSTOP), will light up Lebauer Park on June 27. Organizers look to honor the artistic legacy of the Greensboro percussionist known as Scott E. Beats through a pay-what-you-can festival in Johnson’s memory--with the goal of raising $10,000 for GCSTOP to promote harm-reduction practices and prevent opioid deaths.

www.yesweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Society
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
Guilford County, NC
Entertainment
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Community#African Music#Music Styles#Abstinence#Uncg#Department Of Social Work#Narcan#West African#Afro Cuban#Triad Stage#The Brand New Life#Kaleta Super#Yamba Band#Afrofunk#Afrobeat#Disorder Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy