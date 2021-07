In his recent commentary, Matt Rosendale’s troglodytic musings on why he voted against the Juneteenth holiday came across as nothing more than self-serving drivel. He could have said that he did not vote for it because Montana, unlike Texas, did not figure into the history of this day. OK, I could see that point. But, instead, he uses his opposition to the holiday as a platform to fling out fears of a looming “left” conspiracy to take over America.