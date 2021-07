David Harbour He reached the age of 46 positioned among the most recognized actors in Hollywood for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. The Netflix series brought him prestige and landed him the role of Red Guardian on Black Widow. His career is at its best and that is why the interpreter does not forget the hard times he went through to reach the top: In an interview, he recalled when he suffered alcoholism and said that his cat was the one who saved his life. Shocking!