Baraboo, WI

Baraboo Concerts on the Square debut next week after COVID-19 silenced 2020

By Susan Endres
Wiscnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom opera to big band to rock and country, musicians will once again project their sound Thursday nights this summer across Baraboo’s Courthouse Square. The 40-plus-year-old tradition of Concerts on the Square debuts next week after COVID-19 left downtown Baraboo silent throughout 2020. Sound technician Derek Carden of Wisconsin Dells, who has worked with Concerts on the Square founder Gerald Stich for several years, said he volunteered to help spearhead planning this year because he wanted to ensure the series would happen.

www.wiscnews.com
