Tourists in Yellowstone National Park must have gotten a shot of adrenaline when they found themselves engulfed in a bison stampede right on the road!. The video captures the moment that a hundred or more bison all began running at the same time. This being Yellowstone near the end of tourist season, the roads were positively choked with cars that the bison had to negotiate around. Incredibly, the sure-footed bison didn't seem to stumble or body-check any of the cars, so no one had to get towed out of the park.