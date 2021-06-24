Cancel
Business

Tristel Share News (TSTL)

Life Style Extra
 18 days ago

IN BRIEF: Tristel products get approval in US, Canada and South Korea. IN BRIEF: Tristel CEO Swinney buys GBP46,000 in shares; has 1.5% stake. (Sharecast News) - Tristel revealed on Monday that chief executive Paul Swinney had acquired 8,104 ordinary shares in the AIM-listed hygiene products manufacturer. 26 Apr 21...

www.lse.co.uk
Business

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Dialog Semiconductor plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Business

Plaza Centers N.v. Regulatory News (PLAZ)

Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") has made available on its website an updated Presentation prior to the bondholders meeting on 13th July, 2021. A copy of the presentation can be downloaded from the Company's website at :. https://plazacenters.com/investor-relations/company-presentation. For further details, please contact:. Plaza. Ran Yaacovs, CFO 972-546-303-006.
Markets

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower amid Covid worries

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday despite a solid session in Asia, as worries about Covid-19 weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,096, with traders likely to be nursing a sore head after England's Euros defeat overnight.
Business

TOP NEWS SUMMARY: Dealmaking brings big changes to DMGT, Tate & Lyle

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Monday. Lord Rothermere, the controlling shareholder of Daily Mail & General Trust, is prepared to make an offer to take the newspaper publisher private, if two business disposals currently being discussed take place, the company said. DMGT confirmed it is in discussions to sell its Insurance Risk division, following "enquiries from third parties". It said the terms of the proposed sale would realise a "premium valuation" for DGMT shareholders, and it would return the sale proceeds as a 610 pence per share special dividend. This would be in addition to the direct distribution of shares in used car retailer Cazoo. Following that, Rothermere Continuation would be prepared to make a 251p per share cash offer to take the remainder of DMGT private. This would give an enterprise value to the remainder of DGMT of GBP810 million, the company said. DMGT shares were trading up 3.7% early Monday at GBP1,078.00p. The company has a market capitalisation of about GBP2.2 billion.
Business

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Medical & Biotech

Member Info for Jacob.Golberg

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC - cannabinoid medicine company - Enters service agreement with Aptuit SRL, a subsidiary of drug discovery and development company Evotec SE. "This agreement will use Evotec's technology platform to expedite the development of OCTP's lead compound, OCT461201, a selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist, towards Phase 1 clinical trials. This Phase 1 clinical trial will be aimed at demonstrating the safety and tolerabililty of the drug product," company.
Business

Xaar completes acquisition of UK inkjet systems peer FFEI

(Alliance News) - Xaar PLC has completed the acquisition of FFEI Ltd, an integrator and manufacturer of industrial digital inkjet systems and digital life science technology, it said on Monday. Cambridge, England-based Xaar also is a provider of inkjet printing technology. It is paying GBP3.7 million in initial cash for...
Business

FDM Group Regulatory News (FDM)

FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC. FDM Group (Holdings) Plc (the "Company" or "FDM"), a global professional services provider with a focus on Information Technology, announces that on 12 July 2021, Jonathan Young (CIO) acquired 46 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") from FDM's Employee Benefit Trust, pursuant to the FDM Buy-As-You-Earn Plan. As announced on 12 January 2021, Mr Young will be entitled to acquire Matching Shares in respect of this purchase, subject to his retention of the purchased shares and continued employment.
Stocks

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks down despite EU digital tax delay

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London and key European markets were trading mostly lower on Monday midday, amid a firm pound and continued concerns about the lingering Covid-19 pandemic and despite the EU putting its digital tax plan "on hold" during OECD talks. The index of London blue-chips was down...
Economy

IN BRIEF: Regional REIT sells Arena Point offices for GBP11 million

Regional REIT Ltd - UK-focused real estate investment trust - Sells Arena Point property in Leeds, England, for GBP10.7 million. Says the sale represents an uplift of 16% against its end-2020 valuation. Notes the property has generated profit after all costs of GBP9.3 million, resulting in a geared internal rate of return of 25%. Says the purchaser intends to demolish the 19-storey office block to make way for a 43-storey tower, providing accommodation for 705 students.
Business

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 12 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 480.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,675,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,675,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
Stocks

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) & Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Financial Comparison

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares GTN and Criteo’s gross revenue, earnings...
Grocery & Supermaket

Sunday newspaper round-up: Smiths Group, Virgin Galactic, Sainsbury

(Sharecast News) - One of Britain's biggest engineering firms is on the cusp of a major break-up after receiving a £2billion takeover approach for its medical division from a US private equity predator. City sources said FTSE 100-listed engineering giant Smiths Group has been holding talks with Boston-based TA Associates. Bankers from Goldman Sachs are said to be working on the deal. - Financial Mail on Sunday.
Markets

Member Info for Lottie123

I have assumed the worst possible case scenario with my valuation. That is, based on no net income. Should those assets then start to produce income, the accretive performance would chance dramatically. I an looking at the rock bottom value. I do, as a shareholder who has added all the way down, believe that revenue will be generated sufficient to generate (net) profits. As and when that happens, PEs, EBIT and EBITDA will all become relevant.
Stocks

Member Info for AimMaster2018

Fishbon3, that's the reason I have invested here, and yes passmore, initially, I got in at 23p and sold at 44p. the recent news and the last 6 months, there's enough to say, share price hasn't moved accordingly to good news. major holders are still holding and just surprised I am able to add at these levels. So yes av got in at a low price. And simply increasing to my volume. For me, JL came out after trading statement and stated company is in better shape than its ever been. What gives me more comfort is Tim weller, who only joined couple of months ago, Invested 100 k of his own money, so clearly he likes what he sees, not only that, timing is key, it was just before the closing period. Before the results are out. So yeah the last possible opportunity insider was able to buy, and he bought it. That alone shows confidence. Remember, he's cfo, dealing with finances, and worked for a billion pound compnay g4s.
Industry

Member Info for Pokeface

I’m personally hoping in my dreamland that this Covid vaccine company is one of the giants and we get some kind of licensing deal to be their delivery system. If that happens I see huge spikes to £1+ this year. US patent news will probably briefly spike us to 16-20...
Business

Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Hires Susan Skerrit as non-executive director. Skerrit is a commercial banker who has...
Markets

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Forecast, Price & News

Tesla 's Lithium Demand Skyrockets. They'll Need 88,000 Tons Of Lithium Per Year. Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Eskay Creek property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Stocks

Share Price Information for Centralnic (CNIC)

Presentation at MelloMonday on Monday 12th July 2021, via Zoom Webinar. CentralNic Group plc is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending MelloMonday on Monday 12th July 2021, taking place from 6pm to 9.30pm. Ben Crawford, CEO and Michael Riedl, CFO will be presenting and taking questions from participants. If you would like to attend, you can register here for the event using code SHVIP for 75% off tickets.
Traffic

Share Price Information for Firstgroup (FGP)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Statement re UK government funding for bus industry. FIRSTGROUP PLC - Statement re UK government funding for bus industry. FIRSTGROUP PLC STATEMENT RE:UK GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR BUS INDUSTRY. FirstGroup plc (‘FirstGroup’ or ‘the Group’) welcomes the announcement by the Department for Transport (‘DfT’) of a bus recovery...

