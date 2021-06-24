Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IN BRIEF: UP Global proposes equity raise to help fund Salter purchase

Life Style Extra
 18 days ago

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC - Oldham, Greater Manchester-based consumer brands owner trading as Ultimate Products - Enters agreement to buy kitchen scales maker Salter Brands Ltd from FKA Brands Ltd. The company has agreed to acquire Salter for an initial cash consideration of GBP32.0 million, on a debt free, cash free and normalised working capital basis. Further deferred consideration of GBP2.0 million is payable in cash in four tranches over 24 months from completion of the acquisition.

www.lse.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Greater Manchester#Salter Brands Ltd#Fka Brands Ltd#Primarybid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
PLC
Related
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Walmart helps Flipkart raise $3.6 billion in new funding

The Flipkart Group, the Indian retailer partially owned by Walmart, raised $3.6 billion (U.S.) in new funding as it seeks to grow an e-commerce ecosystem in India. Lead investors include Walmart, GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Boards and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Other investments came from DisruptAD, Qatar Investment Authority,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Plaza Centers N.v. Regulatory News (PLAZ)

Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") has made available on its website an updated Presentation prior to the bondholders meeting on 13th July, 2021. A copy of the presentation can be downloaded from the Company's website at :. https://plazacenters.com/investor-relations/company-presentation. For further details, please contact:. Plaza. Ran Yaacovs, CFO 972-546-303-006.
Businessaithority.com

Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business

Chris Van Wyk to Join Bacchus Capital as Managing Director and Head of Technology Investment Banking Advisory. Bacchus Capital, the London-based Merchant and Ventures Investment Bank, is pleased to announce the launch of its Technology Investment Banking and Ventures business, to be led by Chris van Wyk, who joins as Managing Director and Head of Technology Banking Advisory in the firm’s London Office.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Voyager Life strikes deal with pharmacy buying group Inphaserve

(Alliance News) - Voyager Life PLC has been appointed as a preferred supplier to independent pharmacy group Inphaserve, it announced on Monday. Voyager Life is Perth, Scotland-based supplier of cannabidiol and hemp seed oil products for use in the health and wellness industry. The Inphaserve Independent Pharmacy Buying & Support Group negotiates supply contracts on behalf of 30 independent pharmacies in Scotland and England.
EconomyLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Regional REIT sells Arena Point offices for GBP11 million

Regional REIT Ltd - UK-focused real estate investment trust - Sells Arena Point property in Leeds, England, for GBP10.7 million. Says the sale represents an uplift of 16% against its end-2020 valuation. Notes the property has generated profit after all costs of GBP9.3 million, resulting in a geared internal rate of return of 25%. Says the purchaser intends to demolish the 19-storey office block to make way for a 43-storey tower, providing accommodation for 705 students.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 12 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 480.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,675,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,675,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
BusinessLife Style Extra

FDM Group Regulatory News (FDM)

FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC. FDM Group (Holdings) Plc (the "Company" or "FDM"), a global professional services provider with a focus on Information Technology, announces that on 12 July 2021, Jonathan Young (CIO) acquired 46 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") from FDM's Employee Benefit Trust, pursuant to the FDM Buy-As-You-Earn Plan. As announced on 12 January 2021, Mr Young will be entitled to acquire Matching Shares in respect of this purchase, subject to his retention of the purchased shares and continued employment.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Dialog Semiconductor plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Mytonomy, the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, today announced that it has closed $25 million in Series B funding led by Level Equity, who has taken a minority ownership stake in the company. Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships.
Businessthedallasnews.net

TiE Pune to help local start-ups go global

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI/PNN): NTT Data a global giant and one of the Fortune 500 companies looks to the start-up community in Pune and elsewhere to drive its innovation program to deliver successful projects to its clients. Hiroshi Tomiyasu, Senior Vice President, and Head of TechnologyInnovation at the...
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

Smartphone leasing start-up Raylo raises $11.5m in funding

The Irish co-founded start-up will use the funding to double its workforce and boost its subscription smartphone service. Raylo, the start-up that lets customers rent their smartphone, has raised $11.5m in Series A funding. The company was founded in 2019 by Karl Gilbert, Richard Fulton and Jinden Badesha and has...
Businessmartechseries.com

CRMNEXT Raises $16M in New Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion and Invest in Doubling its Team

CRMNEXT, the leading digital and customer experience transformation platform for enterprise banks & financial service providers globally, today announced significant momentum with $16M in Series B funding co-led by Avataar Ventures and Ascent Capital resulting in multi-fold expansion of enterprise value. “COVID has presented the most challenging economic and operating...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 5, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
BusinessTechCrunch

Brazilian HR startup Flash raises $22M in a Tiger Global-led Series B round of funding

Monashees (which led Flash’s Series A), Global Founders Capital (who backed Flash’s seed round), Citius and Kauffman Fellows also participated in the financing. Founded in 2019 by childhood friends Ricardo Salem, Guilherme Lane and Pedro Lane, Flash is out to revamp what it views as an antiquated way of offering benefits to employees in South America’s largest country.
BusinessPizza Marketplace

SynergySuite raises $7M in equity, debt with help from LAGO Innovation Fund

SynergySuite, a back-of-house restaurant technology producer, has raised $7 million from equity and debt, according to a company press release. The investment comes from new partner LAGO Innovation Fund, as well as existing investors First Analysis and Oyster Capital. LAGO Innovation Fund supports founders and investors of high-growth disruptive companies through bespoke, term-loan credit facilities and equity co-investments, according to the release.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price shoots up after global regulator proposes first ever rules for banks to hold crypto

Bitcoin has been formally recognised as an asset class by the Basel Committee, the regulator of international banking standards, with a proposal to introduce capital rules for cryptocurrency.The price of bitcoin received an immediate boost following the news, shooting up by around $2,000 after the announcement was made.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe global banking regulator categorised bitcoin as a high-risk asset, proposing a risk weight of 1,250 per cent, but it marks another major milestone for bitcoin into the world of traditional finance.The proposal, published on Thursday,...
Marketsspglobal.com

S&P Global Ratings Comments On Proposed Money Market Fund Reforms

Although tighter regulations may strengthen the quality of money market funds and assist in weathering market volatility, the success of reforms depends on the stability of broader commercial paper and short-term funding markets. Unless price transparency, market depth, and liquidity of the underlying markets for non-government assets (and the perceptions thereof) strengthen, MMFs will continue to shift toward government investments in times of market stress.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Fulfilment start-up Byrd raises €16m in Series B funding

The Vienna-based e-commerce company has received €26m in investment since being founded in 2016. Logistics service Byrd has secured €16m of investment in a Series B funding round led by Mouro Capital. This marks Mouro’s first investment in the company, joined by VentureFriends, Rider Global, Speedinvest and Verve Ventures. Following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy