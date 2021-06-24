IN BRIEF: UP Global proposes equity raise to help fund Salter purchase
UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC - Oldham, Greater Manchester-based consumer brands owner trading as Ultimate Products - Enters agreement to buy kitchen scales maker Salter Brands Ltd from FKA Brands Ltd. The company has agreed to acquire Salter for an initial cash consideration of GBP32.0 million, on a debt free, cash free and normalised working capital basis. Further deferred consideration of GBP2.0 million is payable in cash in four tranches over 24 months from completion of the acquisition.www.lse.co.uk