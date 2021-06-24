Federal judge rules against government in U.S. Private Vaults seizures

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on June 22 granted a temporary restraining order that stops the government from using civil forfeiture to take the contents of safe deposit boxes seized in the FBI’s raid on Beverly Hills company U.S. Private Vaults. Jeni Pearsons and her husband, Michael Storc, along with Joseph Ruiz and Travis May, joined with the Institute for Justice to fight the unconstitutional seizure and the FBI’s attempt to take their cash and valuables.