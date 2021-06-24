Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Federal judge rules against government in U.S. Private Vaults seizures

beverlypress.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on June 22 granted a temporary restraining order that stops the government from using civil forfeiture to take the contents of safe deposit boxes seized in the FBI’s raid on Beverly Hills company U.S. Private Vaults. Jeni Pearsons and her husband, Michael Storc, along with Joseph Ruiz and Travis May, joined with the Institute for Justice to fight the unconstitutional seizure and the FBI’s attempt to take their cash and valuables.

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Seizures#U S#Fbi#The Institute For Justice#U S Private Vaults#Institute For Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy