Edgecombe County Public Schools employees may be seeing a bump in their pay as the Edgecombe County Board of Education considers a hefty bonus across the board. “It is with joy and excitement that I recommend a $1,000 bonus for all Edgecombe County Public School employees. The bonus, made possible by COVID-related federal funding, is for the 2021-22 school year given in an effort to show our appreciation for the additional needs and support that our staff will be providing for our students in the new school year,” Edgecombe County Public Schools Superintendent Valerie Bridges told school board members Monday night at the regular meeting of the board.