IN BRIEF: Tristel products get approval in US, Canada and South Korea

 18 days ago

Tristel PLC - Cambridgeshire-based maker of infection prevention, contamination control and hygiene products - Announces that it has received three regulatory approvals. In the US, gets first approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for its foam-based disinfectant for surfaces in April 2018. In Canada, Tristel's Duo OPH has been approved by Health Canada as a class 2 medical device and is included in Health Canada's Medical Device License Listing. Duo OPH is a high-level disinfectant intended for use on ophthalmic instruments including ultrasound devices and re-usable tonometers and lenses that contact the cornea. In South Korea, Tristel Duo ULT has now been approved as a high-level disinfectant for ultrasound devices, and with Trio will be sold throughout South Korea by HP&C Ltd.

