IN BRIEF: Agronomics sells stake in Insilico Medicine for USD669,775

It's no secret that protein remains top of mind for consumers as they seek to maintain a healthy diet. According to an April 2021 study from IFIC, 52% of consumers "always" or "often" consider protein content as they make choices about what they'll eat each day, with another 25% saying they "sometimes" consider protein1. And protein, was number one on their list, ahead of sugars, fats and fiber among other nutrients. Clearly the protein trend shows no sign of slowing anytime soon.