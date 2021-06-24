Cancel
IN BRIEF: Agronomics sells stake in Insilico Medicine for USD669,775

Life Style Extra
 18 days ago

Agronomics Ltd - Isle of Man-based alternative proteins company - Sells total holding of 23,147 shares in Insilico Medicine Inc for USD669,775. Insilico Medicine was a legacy portfolio holding, acquired for GBP92,755 between June 2017 and July 2018. The proceeds will provide Agronomics with further funding for new and existing opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture, it notes. Also says remaining legacy positions in the portfolio continue to be monitored and will be sold down as opportunities arise.

#Cellular Agriculture#Dairy#Insilico Medicine Inc#Legendairy Foods Gmbh
