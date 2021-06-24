New West Symphony
Grammy-winning conductor Michael Christie will lead the New West Symphony in “America the Melting Pot,” a virtual cultural festival running from Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, June 27. A pre-concert talk with David Ravetch will be held on June 24, at 6 p.m. Meet the artists on June 26, at 7 p.m. The “America the Melting Pot” symphony concert and cultural festival will be held on June 27, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25. newwestsymphony.org/2020-21-virtual-season/america-the-melting-pot.beverlypress.com