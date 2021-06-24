Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD police station lobbies reopen after closures due to pandemic

beverlypress.com
 18 days ago

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced the reopening of lobbies at all community police stations. The lobbies had been closed since last March due to COVID-19, and front desk operations and walk-up service has resumed. LAPD stations without jails, including the Olympic and Wilshire divisions, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Police stations with jails, including the Hollywood Division, will be open 24 hours,

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Stations#Lapd#The Hollywood Division#Lapdonline Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy