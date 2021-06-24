LAPD police station lobbies reopen after closures due to pandemic
The Los Angeles Police Department has announced the reopening of lobbies at all community police stations. The lobbies had been closed since last March due to COVID-19, and front desk operations and walk-up service has resumed. LAPD stations without jails, including the Olympic and Wilshire divisions, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Police stations with jails, including the Hollywood Division, will be open 24 hours,beverlypress.com
