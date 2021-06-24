Pittance Chamber Music
Violinist Roberto Cani and pianist Inna Faliks will perform Beethoven’s “Kreutzer Sonata” in a virtual Pittance Chamber Music program on Sunday, June 27, at 3 p.m. Pittance Chamber Music was created in 2013 by Lisa Sutton, assistant concertmaster of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra. The orchestra showcases musicians who perform in the opera pit, moving them to the stage in small ensembles. The free virtual performance can be viewed by visiting pittancechambermusic.org.beverlypress.com