Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant News

By Jill Weinlein
beverlypress.com
 18 days ago

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue. To celebrate, Johnny Rockets is offering its all-new Birthday Cake shake for free through June 30 with any in-store purchase, while supplies last. This creamy shake features rainbow sprinkles and offers the classic, old-fashioned taste to commemorate this momentous occasion. Just be an existing Rocket E-Club subscriber and/or follow Johnny Rockets on social media and show your server your Birthday Party email invite, which will be distributed by participating Johnny Rockets restaurants. Visit johnnyrockets.com. 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., Suite C123, (310)289-0400; 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 325, (323)465-4456; 1000 Universal Studios Blvd., (818)505-3957; and 1322 Third St., (310)394-6362.

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Beverly Hills#Food Drink#Restaurant News#Rocket E Club#Birthday Party#Suite C123#Universal Studios Blvd#Cakebread#Pineapple Picante#Herradura Silver Tequila#Mokuzai#The Cahuenga Group#Dunkin#Instagram#Plate Pass#Iphone#Urban Plates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy