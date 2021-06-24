Restaurant News

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue. To celebrate, Johnny Rockets is offering its all-new Birthday Cake shake for free through June 30 with any in-store purchase, while supplies last. This creamy shake features rainbow sprinkles and offers the classic, old-fashioned taste to commemorate this momentous occasion. Just be an existing Rocket E-Club subscriber and/or follow Johnny Rockets on social media and show your server your Birthday Party email invite, which will be distributed by participating Johnny Rockets restaurants. Visit johnnyrockets.com. 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., Suite C123, (310)289-0400; 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 325, (323)465-4456; 1000 Universal Studios Blvd., (818)505-3957; and 1322 Third St., (310)394-6362.