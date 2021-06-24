Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. library branches continue phased reopening

beverlypress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Public Library has announced the reopening of 20 additional branch libraries, the latest step in its phased reopening process. The reopening will bring the total number open throughout the city to 70 branches. Local libraries that have reopened include the John C. Fremont Branch Library, 6121 Melrose Ave.; the Fairfax Brach Library, 161 S. Gardner St.; the Will and Ariel Durant Branch Library, 7140 W. Sunset Blvd.; and the Memorial Branch Library, 4625 W. Olympic Blvd. Three remaining library branches will remain closed for maintenance.

