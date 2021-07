West Virginia National Guard troops coming home on a plane after months overseas made a splash on social media in 2020 after breaking out into song while their plane was landing. Considering they landed in West Virginia from their deployment, there was really only one appropriate song choice -- John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Chandler McDaniel first posted the TikTok video when he and his fellow soldiers "landed back in West Virginia" following their time serving in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Afghanistan. What a special moment for others on the plane to witness these soldiers on their way home after so many months away from loved ones. We can only imagine other passengers joined in singing along with the popular song.