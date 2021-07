From aerial landings on yachts to magnet-powered truck heists, the Fast saga has always been drawn to spectacle that’s larger than life. So it’s only natural that the films also devote significant amounts of energy to making Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto appear taller. Despite the fact that the actor himself is of slightly above-average height (online sources differ, but consensus seems to be in the neighborhood of five-foot-eleven), the Diesel-produced sequels have worked assiduously to give Dom a few extra inches, thereby cementing his paternal authority over the rest of the Fast family. Recall that scene in Fast Five where Dom stood eye-to-eye with The Rock’s Luke Hobbs, despite Diesel being nearly six inches shorter than his co-star — the most ridiculous eyeline this side of Ben Platt’s “You and I” video.