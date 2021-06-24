Cancel
Tom Welling Confirms 'Smallville' Animated Series in Development

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Welling confirms that a Smallville animated series is in development which he is creating along with Michael Rosenbaum. The Smallville animated series was first mentioned by the pair back in 2018 and most recently on one of Rosenbaum's Instagram posts. While recording a personal message for a fan on...

