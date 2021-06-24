Cancel
Energy Industry

Neutrinovoltaic: Power by environmental energy

 18 days ago

Ground was broken in the field of neutrino power in 2015 when two independent scientists, Takaaki Kajita in Japan and Canadian Arthur McDonald, proved that neutrinos - tiny rays of cosmic particles that permeate almost everything in the universe - did in fact have mass. And, as Einstein's Relativity Theory goes, e=mc2, or everything with mass also contains energy. For their discovery, the two scientists were each bestowed the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics.

