Neutrinovoltaic: Power by environmental energy

Ground was broken in the field of neutrino power in 2015 when two independent scientists, Takaaki Kajita in Japan and Canadian Arthur McDonald, proved that neutrinos - tiny rays of cosmic particles that permeate almost everything in the universe - did in fact have mass. And, as Einstein's Relativity Theory goes, e=mc2, or everything with mass also contains energy. For their discovery, the two scientists were each bestowed the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics.