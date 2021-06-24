Pro Football Focus: Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs ranked among best in the league at their position

The success that Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs have had since becoming a Raider hasn't gone unnoticed. Darren Waller was ranked as the third best tight end going into the 2021 NFL season by Pro Football Focus. Waller is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance and set the Raiders' record for most receptions in a season (107), a record that Tim Brown held for nearly 25 years. PFF gave him an overall grade of 86.5 and a pass-catching rating of 90.9 – the second-best receiving grade for a tight end.