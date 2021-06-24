Notebook: Division 3 state track and field

All Jahmir Anderson ever wanted to do was dunk a basketball. He had no idea where that urge would lead. “I was playing in the fourth grade and I don’t think I ever actually enjoyed basketball,” the Lawrence High senior said. “It was just the love of trying to dunk and then I finally got to that level and it just never translated to real basketball. My freshman year I came out here for track and ever since I hopped on the runway I just fell in love with it.”