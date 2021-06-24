Notebook: Division 3 state track and field
LA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Bobbi Blahnik was oh, so close Thursday to winning the state title in the shot put at the Division 3 state track and field meet. Leading after five throws, Blahnik, of Algoma High School, watched as each competitor threw her final attempt and fell short, until Emily Fink of Three Lakes stepped up. Blahnik was leading with a distance of 38-6 1/4, but Fink saved her best for last, unleashing a toss of 42-6 -- more than four feet better than her previous best throw.cw14online.com
