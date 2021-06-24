Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Notebook: Division 3 state track and field

By Doug Ritchay
cw14online.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE (WLUK) -- Bobbi Blahnik was oh, so close Thursday to winning the state title in the shot put at the Division 3 state track and field meet. Leading after five throws, Blahnik, of Algoma High School, watched as each competitor threw her final attempt and fell short, until Emily Fink of Three Lakes stepped up. Blahnik was leading with a distance of 38-6 1/4, but Fink saved her best for last, unleashing a toss of 42-6 -- more than four feet better than her previous best throw.

cw14online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Shot Put#Notebook#Division 3#Algoma High School#Sevastopol#Gibraltar#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Track & Field: Gallery — 2021 Class 5A/4A boys state track meet, Championship Day

LAKEWOOD | Images from the final day of the 2021 Class 5A and 4A boys state track & field championships on June 26, 2021, at Jefferson County Stadium. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado) Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep...
Morgantown, WVWDTV

Riggs named Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Irene Riggs has been named this year’s Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year. Riggs is a three-time class AAA state champion, sweeping the 800, 1600 and 3200. Her personal best 3200 time of 10:24.60 has her ranked number 42 in the nation. The Morgantown...
Lawrence Township, NJCommunity News

Jahmir Anderson flies high for LHS track and field

All Jahmir Anderson ever wanted to do was dunk a basketball. He had no idea where that urge would lead. “I was playing in the fourth grade and I don’t think I ever actually enjoyed basketball,” the Lawrence High senior said. “It was just the love of trying to dunk and then I finally got to that level and it just never translated to real basketball. My freshman year I came out here for track and ever since I hopped on the runway I just fell in love with it.”
Aurora, COsentinelcolorado.com

Track & Field: Aurora boys Class 5A/4A/2A state meet placers

LAKEWOOD | Boys individual and relay top placers from Aurora schools at the 2021 Class 5A, 4A & 2A state track & field championships from competition June 24-26, 2021, at Jefferson County Stadium:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Schroeter commits to Wabash track and field

Crawfordsville’s Nate Schroter is headed to Wabash College to throw for the Little Giants track and field team. Schroeter was the Athenians’ top thrower this past season, winning the Sagamore Conference title in the discus and placing second in the shot put. “Growing up in Crawfordsville around Wabash and hearing...
Amity, ORtualatinlife.com

TuHS Freshman qualifies for Track and Field Nationals

Madison Speer, a freshman at Tualatin High School, recently qualified in the hammer throw for the 2021 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Nationals set to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene later this summer. Speer threw a personal record of 144 feet even on June 5 at the Amity...
Delta County, CODelta County Independent

State track results corrected

Last week’s State Track and Field Meet results, found in the Delta County Independent, had an error in the final results for Delta High School’s boys 4x100 meter relay team. An injury to senior James Goff prevented him from running the first leg of the race and his brother, junior Hunter Goff, ran for him. A picture of the team (appearing on Facebook), which finished seventh, showed James Goff on the podium instead of Hunter, as stated in the story appearing in the Sports Section of the Delta County Independent.
Monticello, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Monticello Track Goes to State

The Monticello track team sent three participants to compete in four events at the WIAA State Track Meet in La Crosse last week. Rudy Wicker competed in the 400M Run and finished with a time of 54.48. Evan Guenther finished seventh in the 800M Run, with a PR time of...
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

Bullock excels at track and field regionals

Nakira Bullock represented Warren County High School at the NCHSAA 1A Mideast track and field meet held Saturday, June 19, at Franklinton High School. The 1A Mideast is represented by 30 schools. Student-athletes had to meet NCHSAA qualifying standards to participate. Bullock, a rising senior, competed in the shot put. She entered the meet as the fifth overall seed with a throw of 30 feet, 10 inches.
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

Wildcat Track And Field Announces 2021-22 Slate

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University track and field program has unveiled their 2021-22 indoor and outdoor schedules which include 10 regular season meets on the road as well as a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference championships hosted by Grand Valley State University. The season toes the...
SportsPosted by
NJ.com

NJ.com’s boys track and field All-State teams and full postseason honors, 2021

Historic records fell, upsets defined the Meet of Champions and from start to finish, New Jersey’s best track and field athletes made 2021 a season to remember. Check out NJ.com’s season in review below for a look at the state’s top performers. Our package includes our annual All-State teams and other postseason honors, two of which went to the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Christian Brothers.
Sportsgametimect.com

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Track and Field First Team

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: At State open shattered the state and meet record in the 1600 in 4:01.88 and won the 3200 in a meet record 8:59.80. At Class L won the 1600 in a meet record 4:08.47 and won the 3200 in a meet record 9:03.29.
Avery County, NCaveryjournal.com

Viking student-athletes compete at 1A state track and field meet

GREENSBORO — Avery High School wrapped up its 2021 outdoor track and field season on Friday, June 25, at the NCHSAA 1A State Track and Field Championship at North Carolina A&T University. The Vikings finished 16th in team overall standings, while the Lady Vikings squad placed 33rd overall. Avery was...
Worcester, MAnewportri.com

Vikings to join college track and field teams

Three Rogers High School seniors will look to continue their track the field careers at the next level. Parker Hagan, who finished fourth in the state in the triple jump, received an athletic scholarship to participate at Division II Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. Will Farley, who placed seventh in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy