To-Go Bag Messaging: The Key to Leveraging the Off-Premise Dining Boom

Pizza Marketplace
 18 days ago

Leverage the Off-Premise Dining Boom to Rebound Bigger. The most valuable real estate you own might not be your physical building. Instead, it just might be your to-go bag, which has a captive audience with one thing on their mind — satisfying their hunger while engaging with your brand. The key to your restaurant's ability to ride the restaurant rebound is to leverage your to-go bag to drive repeat purchases, build awareness, and deploy bounce-back coupons. Find out more in this fact-filled strategic guide from Mobivity.

