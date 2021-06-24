Starting Conversations

Pattie advises on how to leave a "gotcha culture" for the next role. Q: I have been working for three years in a role where I have begun dreading to come to work. This is a first for me in 25 years. The culture where I work is a “gotcha culture” where if you catch someone making a mistake it is celebrated and the person is humiliated. “Sue, you made a mistake when you shared ABC. You need to do better.” This occurs at department meetings. All of the feedback is given publicly in a very degrading way. The man I have been working for likes to control everything. I have accepted a new position and am starting in August. In the past, when I have resigned, I have always given at least two weeks’ notice. I really don’t want to stay here any longer than I have to. My anxiety level is through the roof. What do you recommend?