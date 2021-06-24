Scam Alert: A Social Media Scam Is Posing as an Area Water Park

Cancel
As the old saying goes; if it's too good to be true, it probably is. There's a scam on social media that starts out posing as an area water park. Earlier today, Canyon Aqua Park took to social media to address what amounts to scammers pretending to be the park in order to get you to fill out some forms. The most important thing to know is that Canyon Aqua Park has stated they would/will never ask you to fill out forms or register personal information.

