Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Dairy Resources

Winchester News Gazette
 18 days ago

Dairy Management Inc. recently entered a partnership with Alamar Foods Company, which owns 455 Domino’s stores in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. Dairy Management Inc.’s partnership will focus on about 300 locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a goal of increasing U.S. cheese sales.

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Foods#Dairy Milk#Dairy Industry#Dairy Farms#Alamar Foods Company#Dairy Management Inc#Domino#Usdairy Com#Ornua Amco#Marketsandmarkets Com#The European Union#The European Milk Board#The Meg Milch Board#German#Fair Milk#The General Assembly#Venture Winston Grants#Dairy Transformation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Related
Otsego County, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

Grant to help study possible local dairy processing options

Dairy farmers and associated businesses in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties may benefit from a recent $25,000 grant the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. received from the Appalachian Regional Commission. According to a media release, money from the grant will help fund a Regional Independent Food Processing Feasibility Study. The SEEC...
AgricultureCitizen Tribune

Dairy producers need flexibility

During the past decade U.S. milk production has increased by an average annual growth rate of 1.5 percent while domestic demand has increased at a slightly slower pace. In recent years the United States has exported about 15 percent of its production, with Mexico traditionally the main export destination by volume.
AgricultureKAAL-TV

VIDEO: Dairy Industry issues

(ABC 6 News) - The demand for dairy products here in southeastern Minnesota is factoring into an issue that is soon to affect our dairy farmers. There are roughly 30 to 40 dairy farms in the multi-county area in southeastern Minnesota. Minnesota Representative Duane Quam has spent time with area...
Indianapolis, INagrinews-pubs.com

Tallman joins dairy association

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be a new face at American Dairy Association Indiana in a new role that combines aspects of other areas into one — the innovation partnership manager. And it will be a familiar face. Heather Tallman, who worked at Indiana Grown for several years, will join ADAI...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

USDA Supports Dairy Innovation

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is applauding the USDA’s announcement of $20.2 million in support for Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives. The move was championed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, in the 2018 Farm Bill and in a federal spending package approved last December. WCMA and the Center for Dairy...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Getting Answers For Dairy Producers

Wisconsin Farm Bureau supports the bipartisan Dairy Pricing and Policy Commission Act introduced by Reps. Ron Kind (D-WI) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI). This bill would establish a commission to analyze and review challenges facing dairy farmers. Recommendations will focus on many of the current pricing issues facing Wisconsin’s dairy farmers along with better supply chain coordination and identifying additional export opportunities.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Mielke: Dairy prices choppy

CME dairy traders had to weigh data from last week’s May Milk Production and Cold Storage reports, plus the weather, as the end of June Dairy Month approaches. The Cheddar blocks started last week falling to $1.4725 per pound but closed Friday at $1.49, down a quarter-cent on the week and $1.0850 below a year ago.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Dairy Signal To Feature Industry Leaders

Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), announces the line-up of speakers for week 64 of The Dairy Signal™. Episodes this week feature the latest in silage quality from two “rising stars”, keeping calves cool and comfortable during summer months and a look inside the country’s largest dairy cooperative. The Dairy Signal wraps...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Create a stronger beef business with a resilient grazing system

This article was written by GO SEED and is republished with permission as part of AGDAILY’s focus on cover crops. Through disrupted supply chains impacting beef prices and marketing opportunities to tight commodity supplies inflating the cost of feed, beef producers have had to navigate some extreme variables throughout the last year.
AgricultureThe Daily News Online

Dairy Princess: Dairy delivers benefits to all ages

Hello, everyone! With dairy month coming to a close, I would like to remind everyone of how important it is to incorporate dairy into your lifestyles. There are nine essential nutrients found in dairy that support the functions of your immune system, energy levels, digestion, and even vision. As an adolescent, it is especially important to get a daily dose of dairy, helping to lay the foundation for lifelong bone health. Children consume dairy to obtain nutrients that contribute to normal skin maintenance, and which are needed to produce red blood cells. Dairy is necessary for children because they are growing so much at a young age. Consuming dairy is the easiest way to obtain nutrients to grow healthy muscles, bones, teeth and more!
Madison, WIhngnews.com

World Dairy Expo currently accepting dairy cattle show entries

Entries for the 54th World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show, set for Sept.28-Oct. 2, 2021 in Madison, are now being accepted at worlddairyexpo.com. New this year, entries for the 2021 Dairy Cattle Show are exclusively online and are due Sept. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (CST). This transition allows exhibitors additional ease in managing entries and streamlines the late entry process. Late entries may be submitted online through Sept. 16 for an increased fee or until 5 p.m. (CST) the day before the respective breed meetings for an additional charge.
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Commercial farms received the most government payments in 2019

Commercial farms received the most government payments in 2019. Multiple USDA programs disburse payments to farm operations each year. Payments to farm operators totaled $14.8 billion in 2019, based on data from USDA’s Agricultural Resource Management Survey. More than 30% of about 1.97 million U.S. farms received some government program-related payments that year, with an average payment of $24,623.
Pine Bluff, AReagleobserver.com

Celebrating dairy products with yogurt

PINE BLUFF -- June was an exciting month filled with picnics, cookouts and outdoor activities, Easter H. Tucker, interim family and consumer sciences program leader for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. Along with the outdoor festivities, June was also National Dairy Month. "Dairy foods provide a unique...
AgricultureGizmodo

The U.S. Wheat Crop Is in Trouble

Wheat farmers across the country are facing lower yields as 98% of the country’s wheat crop is in areas experiencing drought. In the Northern Plains, the Department of Agriculture said Monday that farmers were projected to harvest their smallest crop of spring wheat—crops planted in the spring and harvested in the autumn—in 33 years. This week, the North Dakota Wheat Commission noted in its weekly update that some farmers saw rain and lowered temperatures following last week’s searing heat, but conditions are still worrisome.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Durum production down 46% from 2020, USDA says

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture in its July 12 Crop Production report forecast 2021 US durum wheat production down 46% from 2020, spring wheat other than durum down 41%, and winter wheat up 16%, the latter up 4% from the June forecast. Production of spring wheat other than...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms for first time in six sessions, USDA report eyed

CANBERRA, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Monday for the first time in six sessions as traders readied for a widely watched supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans inched higher for a second straight session, while wheat ticked lower for a seventh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy