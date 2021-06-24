Cancel
Clifton, AZ

Ophelia Espinoza

Eastern Arizona Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that the family of Ophelia Espinoza (“Ophie”) announces her passing on June 14, 2021, at the age of 82 years old. Ophie was born in Clifton, Arizona on Jan. 12, 1939 to her parents Andres and Dora Avina Lara. She will be fondly remembered by her siblings: David, Andrea, Cuca, Virginia, Juan (Junior), Carol, and Johnny. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard, her son Arnold (AJ), and siblings Emilio and Mary Helen.

