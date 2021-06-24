Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska senator makes another run at answers on AltEn

By Nancy Gaarder Omaha World-Herald
Lincoln Journal Star
 19 days ago

A Nebraska state senator is making another run at getting answers for residents who live near pesticide contamination from the AltEn ethanol plant at Mead. The ethanol plant discarded pesticide-laced byproduct on area fields, describing it as a soil amendment. Area residents have linked the compost to their pets stumbling about in a stupor, dead wildlife and their own bloody noses, headaches and respiratory problems. Those residents also have expressed frustration in getting answers from Nebraska officials.

journalstar.com

