A big crooked number sank the Shenandoah Mustangs Wednesday, June 23, as the Mustangs fell 17-7 at Underwood. The Mustangs jumped on top with a four-run first inning only to give up 10 in the second. The Eagles added another big number with four in the fourth before scoring two in the sixth to end the game an inning early because of the 10-run rule.