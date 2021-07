ALEXANDRIA, VA – Whether you already have a digital camera or have thought about getting one, you should know the basics of this advanced piece of technology. A DSLR is much different than the camera on your phone or a disposable one. You’ll need to understand different types of camera lenses and how to use them. Your lens kit will likely come with one you can get familiar with. Keep reading for a beginner’s guide to how to use your DSLR camera.