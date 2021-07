With the hottest part of the summer still ahead, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering safety tips to residents heading to the state’s many waterways to cool off. Officials strongly recommend swimmers stay within designated swim areas that have been marked with buoys. These buoys indicate regions where the water is not too deep or too shallow and steer boaters away from people in the water. Iowans entering the water should have a good understanding of their capabilities. Weak or young swimmers should plan to wear a life jacket and never swim alone. DNR staff remind Iowans these swimming areas are not swimming pools and lifeguards are rarely on duty, so additional precautions should be taken. For more summer safety tips, visit www.iowadnr.gov.