Charlottesville, VA

Foxfield Races to return at full capacity Oct. 3 for Fall Family Day

By From staff reports
Daily Progress
 19 days ago

Foxfield Races will return to full spectator capacity on Oct. 3 for its Fall Family Day event. Central Virginia's signature steeplechase event will be back under new local management and with a new long-term philanthropic partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. A portion of the price of each ticket sold will go toward the revitalization of Southwood Mobile Home Park into a mixed-income community without displacing any residents.

dailyprogress.com

